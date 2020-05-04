House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and several top Republicans on Monday laid out a set of proposals for members to follow when the full chamber does return to Washington, D.C., amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Office buildings and floor plans should be reassessed to accommodate social distancing and plexiglass dividers could be installed at security checkpoints or other high-traffic areas, the members said.

The ideas were offered by Mr. McCarthy, along with Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the House Rules Committee, and Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee.

They also suggested a staggered calendar for committees so that major bills such as the National Defense Authorization Act and 2021 spending bills can get a full debate.

“This system would also ensure greater transparency and regular order for all members — as opposed to centralized decision-making by a select group of leadership and staff that reduces the role of representative to merely voting ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on pre-drafted proposals,” they said.

The members said recorded votes wouldn’t necessarily occur every week and that regular “morning hour” time should be restored for floor speeches.

They also suggested holding “hybrid” hearings, with in-person quorum requirements still in place and virtual participation reserved for “at-risk” members who can’t travel.

They suggested additional screening procedures, such as self-reported assessment, at-home temperature checks or “touchless” thermal temperature checks at office entry points.

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to reconvene on Monday. The House last week abandoned plans to come back this week, citing advice from Congress’ in-House physician and a rising number of cases in and around Washington, D.C.

