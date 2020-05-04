As more states start to reopen businesses that had been shuttered because of the coronavirus, just 18% of Americans say they’re comfortable going out to eat or on a vacation right now, according to a survey released on Monday.

The Morning Consult poll also found that 17% said they would be comfortable going to a shopping mall, and less than 15% said they would be comfortable going to a party, the movies, the gym, a concert or a political rally.

Across the board, Republicans were more likely to say they would be comfortable resuming such everyday activities than Democrats.

Still, the percentage of Republicans who said they would be comfortable with various activities topped out at 27%, for eating at a restaurant or going on vacation.

The numbers suggest that even as more states come back online amid the coronavirus pandemic, people aren’t necessarily going to flock back to retail stores or restaurants and give the economy a desperately needed immediate jolt.

The survey of 2,200 U.S. adults was taken from April 29-30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2%.

