Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday condemned some of the protesters in his state lobbying against coronavirus-related restrictions, saying it’s not “fair game” to go after the news media or families of members of his administration.

“It’s not fair game to disrespect the news media, to be obnoxious to the news media,” Mr. DeWine said. “I am fair game. … You should come after me.”

Mr. DeWine also said it’s inappropriate for protesters to target members of his administration like Dr. Amy Acton, director of the state’s Department of Health.

“Again, demonstrate against me — that is certainly fair game,” he said. “But to bother the family of Dr. Acton — I don’t think that’s fair game. I don’t think it’s necessary to get your point across.”

“[The] buck stops with me,” Mr. DeWine said. “I’m the responsible person.”

The Republican governor’s comments came days after separate reports of a protester bothering a local TV reporter and others gathering in the neighborhood of Dr. Acton.

Ohio is relaxing some of its restrictions on businesses starting Monday, though Mr. DeWine said last week that a modified “safe at home” order will be in place until May 29 in the state.

