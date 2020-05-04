Vice President Mike Pence on Monday praised the Justice Department’s decision to “protect prayer and worship” by siding with a Virginia church that is challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban on in-person religious services of more than 10 people.

“We cannot experience an American Comeback if we stand idly by while the rights of the men and women of this great Country are infringed,” Mr. Pence tweeted.

He thanked the Justice Department “for acting quickly to protect prayer and worship during these unprecedented times.”

The department on Sunday filed a “statement of interest” in a federal court in Virginia supporting the First Amendment rights of Lighthouse Fellowship Church, a congregation in Chincoteague Island that serves, among others, recovering drug addicts and former prostitutes.

“There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution and its Bill of Rights,” the department stated.

The church’s pastor received a criminal citation from local police on April 5 after conducting a worship service for 16 people in the 225-seat sanctuary. Under the governor’s order, violations carry penalties of up to a year in a jail and a $2,500 fine.

The Justice Department’s statement said the church was “maintaining rigorous social-distancing and personal-hygiene protocols.” It said the executive order by Mr. Northam, a Democrat, “may constitute a violation of the church’s constitutional rights to the free exercise of religion.”

Virginia Solicitor General Toby Heytens said in a court filing on Sunday that the Justice Department and the church “misconstrue the nature of Virginia’s gathering ban in ways that materially impact their arguments.”

“Not all executive orders issued to address the threat of COVID-19 are the same and those issued by Governor Northam do not operate in the manner plaintiff and the federal government describe,” Mr. Heytens wrote.

The Justice Department said the governor’s order bans worship gatherings but allows “such gatherings of workers in any non-retail business and an array of retail businesses, including liquor stores, dry cleaners and department stores.”

The church sued in federal court over the governor’s order. But a district court judge denied the church’s request for preliminary relief, stating that “[a]lthough [professional-services] businesses may not be essential, the exception crafted on their behalf is essential to prevent joblessness.”

In the statement, U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Eric Dreiband said for many people of faith, “exercising religion is essential, especially during a crisis.”

“The Commonwealth of Virginia has offered no good reason for refusing to trust congregants who promise to use care in worship in the same way it trusts accountants, lawyers, and other workers to do the same,” Mr. Dreiband said.

“The U.S. Department of Justice will continue to monitor any infringement of the Constitution and other civil liberties, and we will take additional appropriate action if and when necessary.”

Matthew Schneider, a U.S. attorney who is overseeing with Mr. Dreiband the Justice Department’s effort to monitor state and local policies on COVID-19, said it’s important to stay safe but also important “for states to remember that we do not abandon all of our freedoms in times of emergency.”

“Unlawful discrimination against people who exercise their right to religion violates the First Amendment, whether we are in a pandemic or not,” he said.

The Statement of Interest is part of Attorney General William P. Barr’s initiative directing Mr. Dreiband and Mr. Schneider to review state and local policies to ensure that civil liberties are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Commonwealth cannot treat religious gatherings less favorably than other similar, secular gatherings,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “As we stated in our filing, we do not take a position in this statement on the advisability of in-person gatherings. Indeed, the proper response to the COVID-19 pandemic will vary over time, and will depend on facts on the ground.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.