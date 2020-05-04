White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Monday the new turn of phrase amid the coronavirus pandemic is “China lied, people died” and that there are still major unanswered questions about Beijing’s response to the virus.

“What’s important for the American people to understand very clearly is that China lied, people died as the now-slogan says and it’s absolutely correct,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox News.

He said China “spawned the virus” and hid it for about six weeks while it escaped from Wuhan and spread around the world.

“What did China know? When did they know it? Did the communist party bleach the wet market to hide something? Did they make scientists disappear from those labs in Wuhan to hide something?” he said.

U.S. officials are investigating whether the virus originated in a virology lab, rather than a Wuhan “wet market.”

Mr. Navarro had been asked about whether he’s seen indications that China won’t be able to follow through on the terms of an earlier trade pact with the U.S.

“No, but I haven’t been looking for it,” he said, saying that’s the purview of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Monday that China should still be able to follow through on its pledge to increase imports from the U.S. by about $200 billion as part of a trade deal struck earlier this year before the virus really took hold.

“I’m expecting them to meet their obligations,” Mr. Mnuchin said on Fox Business Network.

President Trump on Sunday threatened to cancel the deal, which also included rolling back U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, if China didn’t hold up its end of the deal on buying U.S. exports.

