More than half of U.S. states are gradually reopening in the next few days or already have begun the process.

Here is what many of these states and territories are doing.

Alabama: The statewide stay-at-home order expired April 30. Gov. Kay Ivey said she will instead issue a “Safer at Home” order that runs from April 30 to May 15, according to CNN. The order allows employers, retail stores and beaches to open with sanitation and social distancing rules in place.

Alaska: A partial reopening began on April 24, permitting restaurants and retail stores to open at 25% capacity. Religious gatherings and graduation ceremonies are limited to no more than 20 people. Gov. Mike Dunleavy also announced personal services such as salons can only have one customer per staff member and that there can be no waiting rooms. Universal mask coverings are required for restaurants, retailers and personal services.

Arizona: Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Wednesday the extension of the stay-at-home order until May 15. The order includes the state’s gradual economic reopening, which will allow retail businesses to operate under certain limitations. Retail businesses can begin curbside pick-up on Monday, May 4. In-person operations can begin on Friday, May 8 if social distancing and sanitation measures established by the state’s labor department or health department are put in place. The governor also said Arizona is striving to allow restaurants to provide dine-in services to customers in May. Guidance for dine-in services will be provided in the coming days.

Arkansas: Gyms and fitness centers can reopen on May 4 as long as measures such as daily temperature checks and social distancing of at least 12 feet while exercising are practiced. Barbershops, body art schools and establishments, salons, massage therapy clinics and medical spas can reopen on May 6. Mandatory precautions include pre-screening of workers and clients, prohibiting walk-in appointments, using gloves and face masks and practicing social distancing. Restaurants in Arkansas can begin limited dine-in service on May 11 under phase one of reopening and must limit customer capacity to one-third along with other precautions. Tables must be ten feet apart from each other and customers must wear a face covering until food or drink is served. Salad bars, buffets and other self-serve features will remain closed. Groups must be 10 or fewer customers. Gov. Asa Hutchinson also announced state parks will begin a limited reopening of some facilities for Arkansas residents on Friday. On May 15, state parks can open visitor information centers, museums, exhibits, gift shops, golf pro shops, marinas and equipment rental. Park staff will limit the number of visitors allowed in visitor centers and shops.

Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis replaced the stay-at-home executive order with a Safer-at-Home public health order on April 27 that expires May 27. The new order allows some businesses to reopen with “abundant precautions,” while ordering people 65 and older and those at higher risk of severe illness to continue to stay at home. The general public is “strongly advised” to stay at home and only leave for certain tasks. On May 4, nonessential offices will be permitted to allow 50% of their employees to do in-person work away from home. Retail and limited personal services were allowed to resume in-person services on May 1.

District of Columbia: Mayor Muriel Bower has extended the stay-at-home order until May 15. Florida: Restaurants, retail stores, libraries and museums may open on May 4, but must limit capacity to 25%. Elective medical procedures can also resume on Monday. Bars, fitness centers and personal services such as hair salons shall remain closed. Churches remain on “voluntary social distancing,” and movie theaters remain closed, according to CNN. Beaches were reopened as Gov. Ron DeSantis awaits recommendations from his Reopen Task Force.

Georgia: Gov. Brian Kemp allowed fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons and massage therapists to reopen their doors on April 24. Theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services were allowed to resume on April 27, given social distancing and sanitation measures. Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and liver performance venues will stay closed. The elderly and medically vulnerable must continue to shelter in place until June 12.

Idaho: Idaho began the first stage of its reopening on May 1, allowing 90% of its businesses to open its doors. Places of worship, daycares and organized youth activities and day camps were allowed to resume with specific protocols. Restaurants cannot provide dine-in services, but can offer pick-up and delivery options. Fitness centers, personal services such as hair and nail salons, bars, nightclubs and large venues must remain closed.

Indiana: On May 4, the state moves into the second stage of its reopening plan. Essential travel restrictions will lift and social gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed. Retail and commercial businesses and shopping malls can open at 50% capacity. Indoor common areas in malls must be restricted to 25% capacity. Nonessential manufacturers, industrial and other infrastructure businesses can also open. State government offices can open with limited public interaction. Restaurants and bars can resume in-person services on May 11, but must limit capacity to 50%. Hair and nail salons, barbershops and other personal services can also open that day by appointment only.

Iowa: Gov. Kim Reynold signed a proclamation on Monday, April 27 that extends the state public health emergency until May 27. The proclamation loosens social distancing in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties starting Friday, May 1, allowing restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks and other retail stores to open with limitations. The indoor facilities are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Other restrictions will continue until the evening of May 15. A ban on spiritual gatherings of more than 10 people lifted on Friday, May 1.

Kansas: The stay-at-home order expires May 4. The state will allow child care facilities and libraries to reopen, but many businesses including fitness centers, close contact personal services, movie theaters and entertainment venues will remain closed.

Kentucky: Health care providers could resume non-urgent services at hospitals, clinics, physical therapy settings and dental offices on Monday, April 27. On May 11, manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services can reopen at 50% capacity. Horse racing without spectators can resume. On May 20, retail stores and houses of worship can open their doors at a reduced capacity. On May 25, social gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed and barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services can reopen. Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, summer camps, day cares and public pools are not ready to open, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Maine: Gov. Janet Mills issued a “Stay Safer at Home” order on April 29 that lasts until May 31. Some businesses like hair salons, auto dealerships and drive-in religious services will be allowed to resume under the order.

Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan said recovery could begin in early May if key hospitalization numbers continue to plateau and released a 3-part reopening plan on April 24. The first stage of the plan includes lifting the stay-at-home order and opening certain businesses, resuming elective medical and dental procedures, allowing religious gatherings with limited attendance and recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hiking and hunting. The governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30.

Mississippi: Gov. Tate Reeves issued a “Safer at Home” order on April 27 that runs until May 11. Under the order, retail businesses can open if they limit the number of customers in their stores to 50% of store capacity and make hand sanitizer available to customers upon entry. Elective medical and dental procedures can resume. Restaurants and bars can only remain open for drive-thru, curbside pick-up or delivery service.

Missouri: The state will begin to reopen on Monday, May 4, Gov. Michael Parson announced on April 27. All businesses can open if social distancing guidelines are put in place. Some businesses will have to take extra precautions such as occupancy limits at retail stores. Residents can return to economic and social activities but must maintain six feet of space from each other. There are also no limitations on social gatherings as long as the six feet of distance can be followed. Missouri state parks will also begin to reopen. On May 4, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina and retail operations can open at their own discretion. On May 11, state parks will reopen for day use only. Park campgrounds and lodging will remain closed through May 18. Visitor centers, park offices, tours, programs, camps, playgrounds, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools and beaches will remain closed.

Montana: The state’s stay-at-home directive expired for individuals on April 26 and for nonessential businesses on April 27. On April 26, places of worship could open up again under reduced capacity and are instructed to avoid gatherings in groups of more than 10 people in instances where appropriate physical distancing cannot be practiced. On April 27, Main Street and retail businesses were allowed to reopen under reduced capacity and outdoor recreation and organized youth activities could resume with adherence to physical distancing. On Monday, May 4, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos can operate again under certain guidelines and must close their businesses by 11:30 p.m.

Nebraska: Some restrictions on social gatherings and businesses will ease on May 4. Places of worship can open, but must ensure six feet of space between household units. Worshippers are not allowed to pass items. Beauty salons, barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors can also reopen on Monday, but must limit gatherings to 10 people. Restaurants can open for dine-in services, but must limit seating to 50% capacity, seat parties at least 6 feet apart and restrict dining parties to no more than six people. Child care facilities can reopen on Monday, but must limit each room to 15 kids. Other districts might have to limit each space to 10 children. Entertainment venues such as bars and indoor movie theaters will remain closed statewide until May 31.

Nevada: Gov. Steve Sisolak extended his stay-at-home directive through mid-May, but eased some restrictions on May 1. All retail businesses can operate using curbside similar to the curbside pickup used by restaurants. Retail cannabis dispensaries can now offer curbside services. Services are allowed for places of worship as long as congregants stay in the vehicle and 6 feet away from other people. The governor also relaxed restrictions on outdoor activities such as golf and tennis as long as they are done “safely.”

New Hampshire: Gov. Chris Sununu issued a modified stay-at-home order, which lasts until May 31 and eases restrictions on some businesses and services. Time-sensitive elective surgeries can resume on May 4. Barbers and hair salons can reopen on May 11 for customers with reservations, but must limit capacity to 10 people. Retail shops can reopen on May 11 at a limited 50% occupancy. On May 18, restaurants can reopen but can only offer outdoor seating options with tables spaced 6 feet apart from each other. Only six people can be seated at a table. Employees at retailers, salons and restaurants must wear face coverings.

North Carolina: The state is under a stay-at-home order until May 8. After that, businesses such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers could be allowed to open during phase one of reopening. Parks could reopen subject to gathering limitations.

North Dakota: Business restrictions lifted on May 1. Restaurants, bars, fitness centers, salons and tattoo studios could reopen if protocols such as social distancing of 6 feet, limiting capacity and providing hand sanitizer could be met. Movie theaters must limit admittance to 20% of normal operating capacity and keep at least two empty seats between guests.

Ohio: Beginning May 1, all medically necessary procedures that do not require an overnight stay or inpatient hospital admission could resume. Dental services and veterinary services were also allowed to start if in a “safe environment.” On May 4, general office environments, consumer and retail services, and manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses may reopen if mandatory safety requirements for customers and employees can be met. Consumer and retail services may reopen on May 12 given mandatory safety requirements for customers and employees.

Oklahoma: The state began its phase one reopening on April 24. Personal care businesses could reopen for appointments only and state parks and outdoor recreation areas also reopened. Grocery stores have been instructed to maintain special hours for vulnerable populations. Starting May 1, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues were able to reopen statewide if they followed social distancing and sanitation protocols. Places of worship and tattoo parlors were also able to reopen May 1. Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals are still prohibited and bars, schools and camps remain closed until further notice.

Pennsylvania: All of Pennsylvania is under a stay-at-home order until May 8 before the next stage of the phased reopening. Gov. Tom Wolf has split the phased opening into red, yellow and green phases. On May 8, 24 of 67 counties in the state will move from the red to the yellow phase. The counties include Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren. In the yellow phase, businesses with in-person operations must follow safety orders while child care centers can open with precautions in place while congregate care and prison restrictions remain in place. Large gatherings of more than 25 will be prohibited. In-person retail shopping will be allowed, although curbside and delivery services are preferable. Restaurants and bars are limited to carry out and delivery while indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and entertainment venues remain closed.

Rhode Island: Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the stay-at-home order until May 8. In the first phase of reopening on May 9, social gatherings will be limited to 10 people while those vulnerable can go to work or to pick up food and medicine. Some parks can reopen with social distancing guidelines, elective medical procedures can resume, limited child care options will be available and retail stores can allow in-person pickup of preorders. There will be pilot openings of dentists’ offices, seated dining at restaurants and hair salons and barbers.

South Carolina: Gov. Henry McMaster announced May 1 that the “Work-or-Home” order will be lifted and returned to voluntary status on May 4. Restaurants will be able to provide outdoor dining services along with take out, curbside and delivery. The governor had issued an order to allow certain retail stores to open on April 20 as long as they operated at 20% occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. Stores selling furniture, books, music, flowers, sporting goods, clothing and accessories could reopen as well as department stores and flea markets. Public beach access points, piers, docks and wharfs were allowed to reopen on April 21. However, local officials can choose to restrict access to beaches.

Tennessee: On May 6, 89 of the state’s 95 counties will be allowed to reopen close contact services like salons and barbershops with precautions in place. Restaurants and retail stores were allowed to open at 50% capacity starting on April 29. Gov. Bill Lee said the state is working with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties on reopening plans.

Texas: All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls were allowed to reopen on May 1, but these services must limit their occupancy to 25%. Food court areas and play areas in shopping malls must remain closed. All museums and libraries also are able to open under a 25% occupancy rule. Places of worship remain open and outdoor sports are allowed to start up if no more than four participants are playing together at one time. Local government operations related to permitting, records and document-filing services can also open.

Virginia: Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order that lasts until June 10. Hospitals and dentists were allowed to resume non-emergency procedures on May 1.

Washington: As of May 5, some outdoor recreation including fishing, hunting, playing golf and day use at state parks and public lands will be allowed with “appropriate safety precautions.” Drive-in spiritual services, low-risk eligible construction projects, landscaping, car sales, car washes, pet walkers and retailers for curbside and pick-up will also also be allowed to operate.

West Virginia: A “Safer at Home” order will replace the shelter-in-place order on May 4, which will recommend but not require people to stay home. On April 30, Gov. Jim Justice said the rate of positive coronavirus tests has decreased to less than 3%. Restaurants can open for outdoor services, hospitals can resume elective procedures, barbershops and salons can operate, and places of worship are considered essential under the order and can remain open. Public gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.

