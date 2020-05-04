Border Patrol agents in Arizona have been inundated with drone drug drops over the last week, reporting three separate incidents — and managing to capture the drones in two of them.

The first drone was found last Wednesday, and had 463 grams of methamphetamine, or about $3,000 worth.

Then Saturday agents detected a drone coming over from Mexico and entering U.S. airspace and dropping 10 packages. When agents picked up the bundles, they found 11 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of more than $300,000.

A third drone incursion was detected Sunday evening.

“Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTO’s) and Transcontinental Criminal Organizations (TCO’s) will go to great lengths to smuggle their narcotics,” Customs and Border Protection said in a brief statement describing the events.

The Washington Times has tracked the growth of drones as a favored tool of the cartels.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are good for flying “hard” narcotics, where small amounts can bring big prices. That means cocaine, methamphetamine or opioids. Marijuana is too heavy to be practical for drone flights.

Agents have also reported hard drugs being shot over the border fence by catapult.

But drones have more precision.

