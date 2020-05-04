Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Monday said it’s too early to say whether international travel will open back up before the end of the year and that it’s a great time for people to “explore America.”

“Too hard to tell at this point,” Mr. Mnuchin said on Fox Business Network.

“I hope down the road it is, but I’d say … our priority is opening up the domestic economy,” he said. “Obviously, for businesspeople that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis.”

A number of airlines have sharply curtailed international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. has imposed a number of travel restrictions for people coming from other countries.

“But this is a great time for people to explore America — a lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon, so we’re looking to all get back to business,” Mr. Mnuchin said.

Mr. Mnuchin said President Trump is exploring ways to stimulate travel.

“We want people to travel safely, to be able to visit places safely,” he said. “So as the economy opens up, I think you’ll see demand coming back.”

