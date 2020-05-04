The Supreme Court announced Monday it will consider expanding a recent ruling and overturn convictions for more felons locked up with non-unanimous jury verdicts in Louisiana.

The court overturned years of precedent in April when the majority ruled for Evangelisto Ramos, saying he was railroaded by Louisiana’s criminal justice system, having been sent to prison for life without the possibility of parole by a divided jury.

Ramos was found guilty of second-degree murder by a 10-2 vote.

A unanimous verdict is required to convict in 48 states, so Ramos would have had a mistrial had his trial been held elsewhere. But in Louisiana and Oregon that has not been the case.

In Ramos‘ 2016 trial, 10 jurors thought he was guilty of second-degree murder. But two jurors said the state had not proved his guilt beyond all reasonable doubt. Due to Louisiana not requiring a unanimous verdict at the time, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Since his original jury verdict, Louisiana has amended its constitution to require a unanimous verdict, via a voter referendum in 2018.

Oregon, though, still allows the non-unanimous convictions, according to the Promise of Justice Initiative, a criminal justice-focused nonprofit group in New Orleans that has been challenging non-unanimous verdicts since 2004 and represented Ramos.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch authored the Ramos‘ opinion for a divided court, saying the “text and structure of the Constitution clearly suggest that the term ‘trial by an impartial jury’ carried with it some meaning about the content and requirements of a jury trial. One of these requirements was unanimity.”

After the judgment, Ramos‘ case was remanded back to the lower court for further proceedings, but on Monday the justices announced they’ll also consider Thedrick Edwards’ case, who has made similar arguments as Ramos.

Edwards sued Louisiana last year over its non-unanimous jury verdict rule after he was sentenced to life behind bars for rape and aggravated robbery.

But in this challenge, the justices will now decide if the decision they issued for Ramos last month — holding the non-unanimous jury verdict violated the constitution — should apply to other felons like Edwards.

The case will be heard during the court’s 2020 term, which begins in October.

The high court also heard arguments for the first time via teleconference Monday, which were streamed live for the public and reporters to hear outside the courtroom for the first time in the court’s 231 year history.

The move was made due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the case dealt with patent and trademark law and the travel website Booking.com. A decision is expected to be issued this summer.

The justices will hear three more cases this week via teleconference, and six legal battles next week.

