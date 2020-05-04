Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that hair salons, gyms, restaurants and churches will be able to reopen with restrictions when Virginia enters phase one of its reopening plan, which could be as soon as next week.

Mr. Northam extended his executive orders for residents to stay at home and only essential businesses to operate order to May 14, saying some restrictions will be eased the following day.

“Again, I realize it is a week of extension but it will give us all time, allow us to provide the guidelines to these business; and when we do open, which again hopefully will be next Friday, we will be able to do it as smoothly as possible and as safely as possible for all of Virginia,” Mr. Northam said.

Businesses like hair salons, farmers markets, gyms, small retail stores and restaurants, as well as places of worship, will be able to reopen with requirements on limiting the number of customers, routine cleaning and employees wearing face masks.

During phase one of the reopening, Virginians will still be asked to wear face coverings in public and continue social distancing and telework. A ban on gatherings of 10 people or more will remain in place.

At his press conference Monday, Mr. Northam showed graphs illustrating the state’s increased testing and indicating the beginning of a decline in new coronavirus cases.

He said each of the plan’s three phases will last about two or three weeks.

“Now we can start to move into our new phase of our response but at the same time I want to make it very clear, this virus is still here, it has not gone away and it will not go away until there is a vaccination,” Mr. Northam said, adding that a vaccine might not be created for a year or two.

