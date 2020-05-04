A conservative watchdog group filed a lawsuit seeking communications between Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization in an effort to uncover if China and the WHO could have done more to prevent the coronavirus pandemic.

Judicial Watch announced Monday it filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation against the Department of Health and Human Services.

The news organization had requested communications between Dr. Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergies and Infections Disease, and his Deputy Director H. Clifford Lane with WHO officials about COVID-19 and about China, where the new coronavirus originated.

They also sought records related to communications about WHO official Bruce Aylward and WHO Director-General Tedros Anhanom Ghebreyesus.

After the records weren’t turned over by April 1, the groups filed the suit, noting Dr. Fauci had praised the WHO’s leadership in March, specifically Mr. Tedros, who is the first non-physician to head the organization.

But in April, President Trump suspended funding to WHO, charging the agency put “political correctness over lifesaving measures.” He said China knew there was human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus as early as December 2019 and accused the WHO of being too “pro-China.”

“This virus has killed hundreds of thousands of people and turned the whole world upside down. We know that China and WHO could have done a lot more to prevent or reduce this catastrophe,” said Neil Patel, co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We therefore have a legitimate and urgent news purpose for seeking these documents regarding U.S. officials’ communications with WHO and demand that the agencies in question stop stalling and start following the law that entitles us to this vital information,” he added.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Dr. Fauci’s agency, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, should provide transparency.

“It is of significant public interest to learn what WHO was telling our top medical officials about the coronavirus that originated in China,” Mr. Fitton said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.