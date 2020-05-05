New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he supports local governments issuing penalties against people for not wearing facial coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, saying those who go without masks are “disrespectful” and putting others in mortal danger.

“I think it’s disrespectful [for] people not to wear masks,” Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said during Monday’s press briefing.

The governor, who did not wear a mask during his remarks, said that wearing one was “not that big a deal” and that it’s “the least” people could do to prevent the spread of the virus.

“And by the way, you don’t wear a mask for yourself,” he continued, the Daily Caller reported. “You wear a mask to protect me. I wear a mask to protect you. We owe each other a certain amount of reasonableness and respect in society, and I owe you that level of respect, that if I’m sick, I should wear a mask.”

While Mr. Cuomo’s executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public went into effect April 17, the governor said it is up to local governments to “enforce and to penalize” violators.

“Do I think local governments should be enforcing it and should there be sanctions? Yes. Because it is a public health emergency,” he said. “I think there should be a penalty because you could literally kill someone. You could literally kill someone because you didn’t want to wear a mask. How cruel and irresponsible would that be?”

“Show some respect. Show some basic modicum of respect,” he added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.