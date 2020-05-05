Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commander of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, arrived in San Diego on Monday for his new assignment with Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, also known as AIRPAC.

An AIRPAC spokesman said Capt. Crozier, who was fired in early April after a letter he wrote asking for help following a coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship was leaked to the press, will be assigned duties as a “special assistant” to the command’s Chief of Staff.

Capt. Crozier later tested positive for the Coronavirus and remained in quarantine on Guam until he was medically cleared. The crew later gave him a rousing send-off from the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.

Former acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly, who fired Capt. Crozier, handed in his own resignation after he flew to Guam and gave a brief, profanity-laced speech to the crew over the intercom where he insulted the ship’s now-former commander.

After an initial inquiry into the incident reportedly recommended Capt. Crozier be returned to command, the current acting Navy secretary ordered a follow-up investigation. It is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

