The field hospital in New York City’s Central Park will close within two weeks, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has reached “manageable levels” for hospitals, according to a news release.

Samaritan’s Purse, the evangelical nonprofit running the field hospital, had drawn criticism from some public officials in New York City for its avowed Christian mission, including its belief in traditional marriage.

A news release jointly issued by Samaritan’s Purse and Mount Sinai Health System makes no mention of the criticism, saying the decision to shut down was made as the surge in hospital admissions has receded.

“While this crisis is far from over, this marks a significant turning point in the coronavirus outbreak in New York that gives us assurances that we are returning towards normalcy,” the statement said. “We are grateful to have fought the coronavirus together alongside the courageous people of New York City.”

The hospital began admitting patients on April 1, providing medical care for 315 patients infected with the virus. The statement says the hospital stopped admitting patients Monday and will need another two weeks to treat patients and decontaminate and remove tents.

