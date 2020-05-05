President Trump fired off a series of tweets early Tuesday attacking the GOP-led group that is running an ad that pans his response to the coronavirus crisis and puts a “Mourning” twist on former President Ronald Reagan’s memorable “Morning in America” campaign commercial.

Mr. Trump directly targeted the masterminds behind the Lincoln Project — starting with George Conway, husband of senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” Mr. Trump said.

The Lincoln Group released an ad “Mourning in America” this week that says Mr. Trump “ignored” the COVID-19 virus and highlights how more than 60,000 people have died from the virus and 26 million Americans out of work.

“There is mourning in America and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer,” the narrator says in the ad.

The spot, which plays off a 1984 Reagan reelection ad, features video footage of rundown homes, empty city streets, and people in hospital gowns being wheeled around in gurneys.

“And now Americans are asking if we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?” the narrator says.

Mr. Trump started railing against the ad shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to….get even for all of their many failures.”

Mr. Trump touted his record of judicial appointees, and the two justices he put on The Supreme Court. He said he has “rebuilt” the military, defended gun rights and pushed through the “biggest EVER tax & Regulation Cuts.”

“Their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe,” he said. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me).”

Mr. Trump said GOP strategists Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, and Reed Gavin were losers, and that former New Hampshire GOP Chair Jennifer Horn “got thrown out of the” state party.

“They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.