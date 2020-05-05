President Trump traveled to the battleground state of Arizona Tuesday as he vowed to rebuild the U.S. economy devastated by the new coronavirus in the six months remaining before he faces reelection.

“We’re going to build a country — I did it once. We’re going to do it again, and that’s what we’re starting,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he departed the White House. “I view these last couple of days as the beginning.”

He added, “We have to open our country. We did everything right, but now It’s time to go back to work.”

Mr. Trump is visiting a Honeywell plant in Phoenix that has been manufacturing N95 masks for health care workers and others on the front line of the pandemic.

He also will hold a roundtable with Native American leaders and issue an executive order on efforts to investigate cases of missing and murdered tribal women.

Polls show presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden with a slight lead over Mr. Trump in the traditionally red state that has been trending blue in recent years.

Referring to efforts by House Democrats to investigate his handling of the crisis, Mr. Trump said Democrats “don’t want us to succeed.”

“They want us to fail, so they can win an election, which they’re not going to win,” he said. “They do everything they can to make things as bad as possible.”

He pointed to a rebound in the stock market on Tuesday morning as a sign of better days ahead.

“Right now the stock market’s way up, everybody’s excited,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re going back to work safely. We’re opening up our country again. I’ll tell you, the whole world is excited watching us, because we’re leading the world.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.