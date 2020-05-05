President Trump’s pick to be the next director of national intelligence on Monday vowed to not be influenced by external factors if he is confirmed to his post as skepticism surrounds the nominee’s loyalty to the president.

Rep. John Ratcliffe’s nomination hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee comes amid new reports from the intelligence community of the new coronavirus’ origins and suspicion within the White House of China’s reporting of the virus.

The hearing also comes in the wake of Mr. Trump’s firing of several top intelligence officials including former Inspector General for the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson and acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

“Let me be very clear. Regardless of what anyone wants our intelligence to reflect, the intelligence I will provide, if confirmed, will not be impacted or altered as a result of outside influence,” Mr. Ratcliffe, Texas Republican, said in his opening remarks.

“Above all, my fidelity and loyalty will always be with the Constitution and the rule of law, and my actions as DNI will reflect that commitment,” he continued.

In a first for Congress, the hearing is being conducted during the global coronavirus pandemic and has forced lawmakers and aides to be set up 6 feet apart in an effort to abide by social distancing measures.

Mr. Ratcliffe has come under fire over doubts by some Republicans that he had exaggerated his national security qualifications — a debate that forced him to withdraw his initial nomination for the post last summer.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, raised concern over what he said was Mr. Ratcliffe’s “inexperience, partisanship, and past statements that seemed to embellish [his] record.”

If confirmed, Mr. Ratcliffe would be replacing U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who was tapped to the top spy post in February in an acting capacity.

Mr. Grenell, the first openly gay member of Mr. Trump’s Cabinet and fierce supporter of the president, has been criticized for his lack of intelligence experience and has repeatedly butted heads with Congress during his several months in the job.

“Some have suggested that your main qualification for confirmation to this post is that you are not Ambassador Grenell. But frankly, that is not enough,” Mr. Warner told Mr. Ratcliffe in his opening statement.

“Before we put the Senate’s stamp of approval and confirm a nominee to this critical position, senators must demand the qualities that the Senate specified when it passed the law creating the ODNI,” he continued.

Mr. Ratcliffe was elected to his current post representing Texas’ 4th District in 2015 and has since served on the House Intelligence, Judiciary, and Ethics committees.

Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican and chairman of the committee, told Mr. Ratcliffe in his opening statement that “given your experience as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, we expect you to lead the intelligence community with integrity, serve as a forceful advocate for the professionals in the intelligence community and ensure that the intel enterprise operates lawfully ethically and morally.”

Mr. Ratcliffe appears to have enough support among Republicans in the Senate who have previously been skeptical of his qualifications, but Democrats are likely to hammer the nominee with questions about his loyalty to the president and ability to remain unbiased in his new role.

