The World War II-era command car used personally by Gen. George S. Patton will be up for auction next month in Auburn, Indiana.

Patton, known for his role as commander of the U.S. 7th Army in the Mediterranean during World War II and the 3rd Army in France and Germany after the allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944, used the Dodge WC-57 command car throughout his time in the war.

The command car was manufactured as a staple military vehicle between 1942 and 1945 and was customizable to suit each general’s preferences, the auctioning company Worldwide Auctioneers noted.

Among the car’s distinct features are off-road capabilities, a 4x4 drivetrain, and it’s powered by Dodge’s 230 cid, inline six-cylinder engine — making it in driving condition.

It is equipped with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun, and includes “three-star general” and “3rd Army HQ” pennants, according to the auctioneer.

Patton modified the vehicle with armor plating and high-volume horns and sirens. It was used in the 3rd Army headquarters’ motor pool.

According to the Military Times, Patton also had a rail installed behind the car’s front seats for him to hold onto while addressing soldiers on the front lines.

The car was in the possession of Guy Franz Arend, who collected WWII items in Belgium, until 2000.

In 2018, it was acquired by the J. Kruse Education Center, a nonprofit focused on career path exploration and connection for K-12 students and returning veterans, the auctioneer noted.

Once it is sold on June 13, all proceeds will be used by the education center to further their mission to guide individuals toward a specific career path.

