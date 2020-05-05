Politics and pandemics don’t mix so well. Consider that this combination brings out authoritarian impulses in some elected officials. The editorial board of Issues & Insights is offering a telling short list of “Governors We’d Like To See Recalled For Their Pandemic Responses.”

There are numerous possible candidates for the list. This one includes a half-dozen.

“Few living Americans have ever seen the troubles we’re going through now. We’re not at war, nor are we enduring the moral equivalent of war. But we’re in a struggle. And for many, it’s been made worse by governors who have gone too far,” writes J. Frank Bullitt, the analyst who assembled the roster for the news organization.

“State laws allow for all of these governors to be recalled or impeached, and all deserve what the laws permit. They’ve abused their power, and violated the public trust. They should be drawing unemployment checks rather than executive salaries,” says Mr. Bullitt.

His list is made up of Democrats alone, and he begins it with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who has been particularly strident and single-minded in her response, and, the analyst notes, treats protesters like “misbehaving children.”

“Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has tapped into the authoritarian that simmers just beneath the surface of nearly every Democrat in the nation,” Mr. Bullitt continues, noting that the Golden State governor “can hardly contain the raw pleasure he’s taking in ordering the lives of the masses.”

Then comes Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia, who barred more than 10 people from gathering for church while allowing the state’s General Assembly to meet in force. Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, meanwhile, extended a stay-home order in her state until July 6, imposing the longest lock-down in the nation.

Next up is Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, who set up a “snitch portal” to field complaints about those who don’t honor the lockdown. And finally, Mr. Bullitt cites Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York — deemed “panicky and hysterical,” and faulted for his policies towards nursing home during the pandemic.

A PRESIDENTIAL SUMMATION

Let’s indulge in a presidential tweet — a terse and timely thought from President Trump, embellished with the decorative Twitter punctuation that his fans have come to enjoy.

“The Do Nothing Democrats and their leader, the Fake News Lamestream Media, are doing everything possible to hurt and disparage our Country. No matter what we do or say, no matter how big a win, they report that it was a loss, or not good enough. The Enemy of the People!” Mr. Trump tweeted in mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

The missive was retweeted 60,000 times during its first hour of existence, by the way.

MICHELLE FRENZY UNDERWAY

Behold, there’s a political action committee simply titled “Committee to Draft Michelle Obama for VP” which intends to rev up grassroots support for the former first lady.

“With a historic battle to reclaim the soul of America looming this November and the peril caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it remains in the best interest of the Democratic Party to nominate a vice-presidential candidate who has the trust of the American people, a vision to lead our nation forward and empathy for the challenges faced by all Americans,” the organizers note.

They are not holding back.

“Michelle Obama’s honorable reputation will stand in stark contrast to the rampant corruption and immorality that pervades President Trump’s administration. If elected, she would usher in a much-needed sense of virtue in Washington, which is gracefully exemplified in her quotation, ‘when they go low, we go high,’” the Committee claims.

HANNITY HAS A SAY

Fox News prime-time host Sean Hannity took a stand against armed protesters who showed up at the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, with long guns and body armor to protest the ongoing lockdown policies in their state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Hannity has reservations about the rally by several hundred protesters, some of whom toted firearms.

“I’m the number one supporter in radio and television that I know of, for the First Amendment and the Second Amendment. No one is a bigger defender of the Second Amendment than yours truly,” Mr. Hannity told his audience Monday night.

“Everyone has a right to protest, protect themselves, and try to get the country open. This example with the militia look — and these long guns — uh, no. Show of force is dangerous,” Mr. Hannity continued.

“That puts our police at risk and, by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are. No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with the show of force. And God forbid something happens, then they’re going to go after all of us law-abiding Second Amendment people, Let’s not spin out of control here.”

FOXIFIED

Fox News remains the most-watched network in the entire cable realm for 17 consecutive weeks according to Nielsen, drawing 3.7 million primetime viewers, compared to MSNBC (1.8 million viewers), CNN (1.6 million). HGTV (1.3 million) and TLC (1.3 million).

The aformentioned host Sean Hannity has bested MSNBC rival Rachel Maddow for the 60th straight week, drawing 4.3 million viewers compared to her 3 million. Additionally, a live town-hall meeting Sunday with President Trump was the No. 1 program for the night with 4 million viewers.

POLL DU JOUR

• 92% of Americans approve of the coronavirus response by U.S. hospitals; 96% of Republicans, 91% of independents and 93% of Democrats agree.

• 89% overall approve of their employer’s response; 93% of Republicans, 89% of independents and 85% of Democrats agree.

• 78% overall approve of the response by government health agencies; 76% of Republicans, 80% of independents and 78% of Democrats agree.

• 50% overall approve of President Trump’s response; 91% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 41% overall approve of the response of the news media; 16% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 68% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,016 U.S. adults conducted April 14-28.

