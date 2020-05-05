CREOLA, La. (AP) - Charges of sexual battery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office have been leveled against the police chief of a small Louisiana community.

Creola Police Chief Donald Crooks was arrested Monday, about 10 days after several complaints were made to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, news outlets reported.

The charges against Crooks, 68, included three felony counts of sexual battery and 16 misdemeanor counts of the same charge, 13 counts of injuring public records and one count of malfeasance in office, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Details of the complaints were not released by the sheriff’s office.

“This is kind of a shock to everybody,” Creola Mayor Danny Moore told Alexandria Town Talk. Moore said Crooks’s term isn’t up until 2023, and local officials don’t have the power to remove him from office.

Crooks was booked in jail on a $100,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.