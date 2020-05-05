Pentagon officials are denying any role in a foiled attack reportedly concocted by a former U.S. Army Green Beret to topple the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

According to Reuters, Venezuelan authorities apprehended two U.S. citizens who are believed to be working with shadowy former U.S. Special Forces soldier Jordan Goudreau who runs a Florida-based security company. Although Mr. Maduro claims U.S. government involvement, Trump Administration officials said that’s not the case.

“The United States government has had nothing to do with what’s happened in Venezuela,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters.

The Department of Defense, Mr. Esper said, fully supports the policies of the U.S. government and the State Department in regard to Venezuela, which has been racked by economic recession, unemployment and human rights violations.

“Our view remains that Maduro is a brutal corrupt leader who has oppressed the people of Venezuela. They deserve better,” Mr. Esper said. “He should step aside and allow an elected government to form and take that country in the right direction.”

