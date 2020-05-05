About two-thirds of Americans say they don’t believe the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is in line with publicly reported numbers, with Democrats more likely to suspect an undercount and Republicans more likely to think that there are fewer deaths than the official tally.

Forty-four percent said they believe the number of Americans dying from COVID-19 is more than is being reported, 32% said about the same, and 23% said they believe it’s less than is being reported, according to an Axios/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

Among Democrats, 63% said they think the number of deaths is being undercounted, 29% said it’s about right, and 7% said they think it’s an overcount.

Among Republicans, 40% said they think the death toll is less than is being publicly reported, 36% said they think it’s about the same, and 24% said they think it’s more.

“How people are actually processing information and assigning credibility to it is 100% partisan,” said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs.

The question was tied to a reported 61,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of April 30.

There are now more than 1.1 million positive cases and more than 68,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S., according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

The poll of 1,012 adults was conducted from May 1-4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.