A pair of New England businessmen are the first in the nation to be charged with fraudulently seeking coronavirus stimulus loans, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say David Staveley, 52, or Andover, Massachusetts, and David Butziger, 51, of Warwick, Rhode Island, filed phony bank tried to secure $543,959 in loans meant for small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two allegedly claimed they had dozens of employees earning wages at four different business entities when, in fact, they had no employees working for any of the businesses.

Prosecutors say the two didn’t even own one of the businesses that they sought a forgivable loan guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Mr. Staveley, who also goes by Kurt D. Sanborn, also posed as his brother in real estate transactions, according to the criminal complaint.

“The alleged actions of defendants Staveley and Butziger are criminally reprehensible,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristina O’Connell of the IRS-Criminal Investigation Division. “Defrauding a government program designed to provide financial assistance to small business owners during the Coronavirus pandemic is tantamount to taking money directly out of the pockets of those who need it most.”

The two defendants are charged with conspiracy to make false statements to influence the SBA and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Mr. Staveley is also charged with aggravated identity theft and Mr. Butzger faces a charge of bank fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Mr. Staveley sought $438,500 in loans claiming he had dozens of employees at three restaurants in New England.

Investigators, however, concluded that two of the restaurants were not open for business prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at the time the loan applications were submitted or any time afterwards.

The investigators also uncovered that Mr. Staveley did not own or have any role in the third restaurant for which he was seeking financial relief, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said one of the restaurants in Berlin, Massachusetts, Mr. Stavelely owned as “Sanborn” was closed on March 10 when the two revoked his liquor license for numerous reasons, including that he had misrepresented that his brother owned the restaurant.

Mr. Butziger, meanwhile, filed an application seeking $105,381 loan as the owner of an entity named Dock Wireless. He claimed in bank documents and in a phone call with an undercover FBI agent posing as a bank official that he had seven full-time employees, including himself, according to the criminal complaint.

Mr. Butziger said his employees worked without getting paid through April 2020 and he would use the loans to pay them, court documents revealed.

Prosecutors said the IRS had no record of employee wages having been paid in 2020 by Mr. Butziger or Dock Wireless, according to court documents.

Federal agents interviewed several of the supposed employees, who said they never worked for Mr. Butziger or Dock Wireless, court records revealed.

The Justice Department has ramped up its scrutiny of money lent out under the PPP.

Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division told the Washington Post last week that a review of the relief program had already turned up some red flags.

“There are unfortunately businesses that are sending in loan applications for large amounts of money that are overstating their payroll costs, overstating the number of employees they’ve had, overstating the nature of their business,” he told the paper.

On Tuesday, Mr. Benczkowski was more blunt, saying in a statement the fraud costs both taxpayers and struggling businesses.

“Every dollar stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program comes at the expense of employees and small business owners who are working hard to make it through these difficult times,” he said in a statement.

