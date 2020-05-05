COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a woman whose car was towed after a weekend traffic stop near Philadelphia is accused of having set fire to one of the city’s police cars and trying to ignite other vehicles.

Chester County prosecutors say an officer spotted a police vehicle on fire in the Coatesville police parking lot shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He ran to retrieve a fire extinguisher and put out the blaze, then noticed a trail of fluid on that vehicle toward three other police vehicles and two personal cars of department employees.

Police said the incident was recorded by video surveillance cameras, and an investigation revealed that the suspect had been stopped earlier that day by police and her car had been towed.

Prosecutors said the 33-year-old woman is facing charges of arson, attempted arson and related counts. The suspect remains in the county prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail; it wasn’t clear whether she has an attorney and a working number for her couldn’t be found Tuesday.

District Attorney Deb Ryan called it “an outrageous and disturbing case” and said attacks on law enforcement would not be tolerated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.