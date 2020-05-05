BETHEL, Maine — A restaurant owner on Friday launched Round 2 of flouting Democratic Gov. Janet Mill’s executive orders over the coronavirus.

Rick Savage reopened his Sunday River Brewing Co. on Tuesday in defiance of the governor’s orders, which allow restaurants to open only for takeout orders until June 1. Savage continued to criticize Mills for not acting fast enough to reopen the state’s economy.

“They don’t understand. They think they can take their time and figure things out. Businesses aren’t going to last,” he said.

The debate over the pace of reopening the state has pitted rural towns that have been largely unaffected by the new virus against larger urban areas that are battling illnesses. The Mills administration has indicated a willingness to adopt different rules for different regions.

State Sen. Lisa Keim, a Dixfield Republican, said there’s talk of easing some restrictions on businesses, perhaps as soon as Wednesday. “A little bit of movement is coming,” she told the Sun Journal.

Savage lost his state licenses after opening for dine-in customers on Friday. He said he decided to reopen Tuesday after determining that his federal beer-making permit wouldn’t be imperiled.

He said the state offered to restore his licenses if he’d opt for takeout orders instead of dine-in service. He rejected the offer and said he’ll pay the fines.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said his deputies won’t be getting involved as long as things remain peaceful. He reiterated that deputies are focused on providing emergency services, not administrative enforcement actions.

