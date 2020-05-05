Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland for a gallbladder issue and will remain in the hospital for a day or two, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday.

The 87-year-old justice had non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition after having tests done at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. which revealed she had a gallstone that had caused an infection.

She is resting and plans to continue to participate in oral arguments this week by teleconference.

Justice Ginsburg was treated last year for pancreatic cancer, having undergone a three-week radiation therapy treatment for a malignant tumor in August.

She also suffered a fall in 2018 and broke three ribs, which subsequently led to the discovery of cancer in her left lung. The lung cancer was removed in December of 2018.

