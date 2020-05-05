TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) - Authorities said they have arrested a Southern California man and 16-year-old girl after an attack left a 75-year-old woman in critical condition.

Tustin police said in a statement on Monday that officers found the partially nude woman with extensive facial injuries in bushes near a parking lot on Friday.

A day later, an officer saw three people driving in the woman’s stolen vehicle and stopped them, according to the statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Fernando Valdovinos of Santa Ana and said he struck the woman in the face and sexually assaulted her before leaving her in the parking lot where she was found 14 hours later. He was being investigated for attempted murder and other charges.

He is on probation for auto theft, the statement said, and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Authorities also booked into juvenile hall a 16-year-old girl who was with Valdovinos and was not named. They said she was not a suspect in the assault but was being investigated for carjacking.

Police said the third occupant of the car was released.

Valdovinos was being held without bail. The case has been referred to the district attorney’s office.

Messages were sent to attorneys listed for Valdovinos in connection with his previous case.

