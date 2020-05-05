Republican Steve Daines trails Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in their must-watch Senate race in Montana.

Mr. Bullock had a 46%-39% lead over Mr. Daines, according to an online poll from Montana State University.

The survey of 738 Montanans showed 7% were undecided, and 6% preferred a third-party candidate.

The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Mr. Bullock was the top choice of women, independents and respondents with college degrees.

Mr. Daines was the preferred pick of men and respondents with a high school diploma or less.

