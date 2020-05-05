President Trump said Tuesday he blocked the top scientist on his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, from testifying before the House this week because the majority-Democrat chamber is a bunch of haters.

“The House is a setup. The House is a bunch of Trump-haters,” he told reporters as he departed the White House for Arizona.

“They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death. … They should be ashamed of themselves,” he added. “They want us to fail so they can win an election, which they’re not going to win.”

The White House previously said it would be counterproductive to take Dr. Fauci away from the rigors of his job to testify Wednesday before a subcommittee of the Democrat-led House Appropriations Committee.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Health Committee on May 12, which is led by Republicans.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this story.

