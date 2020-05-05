President Trump said Tuesday that a failed raid in Venezuela involving two Americans “has nothing to do with our government,” after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the U.S. for sending mercenaries to oust him.

“We just heard about it,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I just got information about that. It has nothing to do with our government.”

Venezuelan forces arrested several people, including two Americans, on Monday after a beach invasion aimed at capturing Mr. Maduro. The U.S. and dozens of other nations recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate head of the country.

Mr. Maduro held up two blue U.S. passports, reading off the names and birth dates, in a broadcast on state television on Monday. He blamed the U.S. and Colombia for sponsoring the operation.

“The United States government is fully and completely involved in this defeated raid,” Mr. Maduro said.

Ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau told The Associated Press he was working with two American men in a mission launched on Sunday to “liberate” Venezuela. He identified the two U.S. veterans taken into custody in Venezuela as Luke Denman and Aaron Berry, saying they served with him in Iraq.

Eight people reportedly were killed on a beach near the port city of La Guaira during the raid.

