President Trump hammered a group of hostile Republicans campaigning against him Tuesday as “losers,” including George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“George Conway, take a look at him, just take a look at that guy, the man’s a stone-cold loser,” Mr. Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for Arizona. “It’s a group of major losers. They’re Republican losers.”

He was responding to a new video released by the super PAC Lincoln Project titled “Mourning in America,” which blames the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis for making the U.S. “weaker and sicker and poorer.”

“Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored,” the narrator states. “If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?”The group includes Steve Schmidt, a former adviser to the late Sen. John McCain; Republican strategist Rick Wilson; John Weaver, who advised former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in his 2016 presidential bid, and Mr. Conway.

“They should not call it the Lincoln Project, it’s not fair to Abraham Lincoln, a great president,” Mr. Trump said. “They should call it the ‘losers project.’ Every one of them, I either defeated or they lost by themselves.”

The president told reporters that Mrs. Conway “must have done a big number on” George Conway.

The president recited achievements from his nearly four years in office, including tax cuts, a strong economy until the coronavirus hit, and 252 confirmed federal judges.

“With all of that, I guess they don’t like me. But let me just tell you, these are losers from day one,” Mr. Trump said.

