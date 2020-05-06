COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican lawmakers frustrated with Ohio’s aggressive stay-at-home orders voted Wednesday in the GOP-controlled House to limit the authority of the state’s health director.

The move seeks to restrict mandatory closure and stay-at-home orders issued by the health department to 14 days. After that, the orders would need approval from a legislative rule-making body.

Gov. Mike DeWine blasted the move, saying his fellow Republicans should be focused on increasing coronavirus testing, dealing with a $775 million budget deficit and reopening the economy.

“Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy,” the governor said in a statement.

Republican backers said the measure was an appropriate legislative check on the power DeWine, and his health director, Dr. Amy Acton, who issued Ohio’s orders.

Acton has won praise for her aggressive decisions to combat the coronavirus spread, but those who think the state is moving too slow in reopening its economy have directed their anger toward her in recent weeks.

A small group of protesters stood outside her house last weekend, leading DeWine to later condemn the demonstration, saying “come after me.”

The partisan divide over Ohio’s reopening and its record unemployment emerged into full view at the Statehouse as House Republicans approved the limits on the health department along party lines.

“We are dealing with orders of the director of the Department of Health that had no due process whatsoever,” said Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican. “That had no hearings, that had no public comments, that had no oversight, that had no review by anybody save those in the executive branch.”

Democrats said the legislation undermined public health policy and the state’s responsibility to protect people during a crisis. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes also said Acton made an easy scapegoat as an unelected official.

“We should not attack a woman just because she is exerting the power the legislature gave to her,” Sykes said.

House Speaker Larry Householder, a Glenford Republican, said he rejected proposals to require the health director to seek legislative approval before issuing orders.

Under the current plan, once a 14-day order was reviewed, “I think the Legislature would make the right decision. I’m not concerned about that,” Householder said.

The measure’s support was unclear in the GOP-controlled Senate. Earlier in the day, Senate President Larry Obhof said Ohio had had a “very positive” response compared to other states, and noted that DeWine “was very careful not to interfere with people’s constitutional rights.”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.