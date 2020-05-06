TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi caregiver was accused of stealing money from a disabled patient.

Mary A. Smith, 51, was charged Monday after investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Adult Protective Services spent months looking into the case, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the victim. The amount of money stolen by Smith was also not disclosed.

Smith was booked into jail on a $75,000 bond and charged with three counts of exploitation. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

