ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida officers fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a neighborhood in St. Cloud after neighbors called 911 about a man running erratically through their backyards. They said he was covered in blood and had visible wounds, Chief Pete Gauntlett said during a news conference.

Following a confrontation, two officers fatally shot the man, Gauntlett said. They’ve been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The child was driven to a hospital by family members, he said. She was later transferred to a hospital in Orlando, where she was reported to be in stable condition with stab wounds to the face and neck.

The chief didn’t release the man’s name. He said the relationship between the child and the man was not clear.

“We have yet to confirm all the details,” Gauntlett said. “This is raw information.”

