Senate Democrats grilled Judge Justin R. Walker Wednesday over how his actions could affect Americans’ health care at a Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to the nation’s premier federal appeals court.

President Trump selected Judge Walker to fill a vacancy on the D.C. Circuit approximately six months after Judge Walker, 37, left academia to join the bench at a federal district court in Kentucky.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democrats quizzed Judge Walker on his health care-specific commentary prior to becoming a judge, on the coronavirus pandemic and on his experience.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s top-ranking Democrat, said Americans could face “devastating” health and economic ramifications if Judge Walker acted to strike down Obamacare.

“Why in the middle of a pandemic should we support a nominee who would take away health care from millions of Americans including those with preexisting conditions?” the California Democrat asked.

“Senator, the COVID-19 pandemic has put this country in an unimaginable crisis,” Judge Walker answered. “I doubt there’s anyone in this room who either hasn’t been affected or doesn’t know someone who’s been affected either in terms of health or in terms of the economic impact, and I know I certainly have friends in that category—”

“That’s your answer?” Ms. Feinstein interjected.

“No, I’m sorry, senator, I was going to add that it’s not the role of a judge to opine on health care policy,” Judge Walker replied.

Senate Republicans praised Judge Walker and touted his recent ruling in On Fire Christian Center v. Greg Fischer, where Judge Walker blocked the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, from shutting down Easter church services over social distancing guidelines.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, introduced Judge Walker to the committee as having unwavering fidelity to the Constitution as demonstrated by the On Fire decision.

“I’m very pleased that President Trump reached outside the Beltway-to-New York bubble to elevate a judge who is committed to our Constitution and to be elevated now to the second most important court,” Mr. Paul said at the hearing. “Judge Walker will be the first judge confirmed to the D.C. Circuit from outside the bubble since Thomas Griffith, the judge he is replacing, was confirmed 15 years ago.”

Prior to Judge Walker’s confirmation to a lower court last year, the American Bar Association ranked him “not qualified” for his judgeship because of his fewer than 12 years’ experience practicing law.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, the ABA graded Judge Walker as “well qualified” for a position on the D.C. Circuit, which Judge Walker raised at his hearing when asked about his experience.

Democrats, however, had already begun organizing in opposition to his confirmation before the hearing began. Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island were scheduled to join Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and leading progressive activists for a digital rally against Judge Walker immediately after the hearing ends.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has not yet scheduled a date for voting on Judge Walker’s nomination, and its hearing on Wednesday was a “hybrid” hearing in which some senators used teleconferencing technology to participate, while others were physically present in the hearing room.

