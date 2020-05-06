Democrats have an edge over Republicans on the generic congressional ballot, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

The survey of registered voters shows that 52% of voters plan to support the Democratic candidate in their district and 42% plan to back the Republican.

It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percent.

Democrats enjoyed a similar advantage at this point in the 2018 election cycle when they went on to flip control of the House.

Democrats have a 233-196 seat majority in the House. There are five vacancies and a single Libertarian member.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.