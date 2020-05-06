President Trump said in a new interview it’s possible there will be additional deaths as more of the country reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s possible there will be some, because you won’t be locked into an apartment or a house, or whatever it is,” Mr. Trump told ABC News in an interview, portions of which aired Wednesday morning.

“But at the same time, we’re going to practice social distancing. We’re going to be washing hands. We’re going to be doing a lot of the things that we have learned to do over the last period of time,” he said.

Mr. Trump said people are being lost to suicide and drug abuse as well.

“We have to bring it back, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said of the economy.

The president also said he wants to be optimistic moving forward.

“I don’t want to be Mr. Gloom and Doom,” he said. “It’s a very bad subject. I’m not looking to tell the American people, when nobody really knows what’s happening yet, oh, this is going to be so tragic.”

“I want to be, aside from everything else — and I’m going to use a term, and some people love it and some people hate it, but I love it — I want to be a cheerleader for our country,” he said.

There are more than 1.2 million positive cases and more than 71,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S., according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

Mr. Trump said his message to families that have lost loved ones is “we love you” and that he doesn’t sleep at night sometimes thinking about it.

“There’s nobody that’s taken it harder than me,” he said. “But at the same time, I have to get this enemy defeated. And that’s what we’re doing.”

