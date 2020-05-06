President Trump said Wednesday the coronavirus crisis is worse than the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Americans won’t allow it to go on any longer.

“I don’t think people will stand for it,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “The country won’t stand for it. It’s not sustainable.”

He said the pandemic “is worse than Pearl Harbor.”

“This is worse than the World Trade Center. And it should have never happened,” Mr. Trump said, referring to China’s failure to warn other countries quickly enough.

“We went through the worst attack we’ve ever had in our country,” the president said of the pandemic. “It could have been stopped in China.”

Asked about soaring unemployment being a potential liability for him in an election year, the president replied, “Nobody’s blaming me for that. I built the greatest economy… and I’m going to rebuild it again. This was an artificially induced unemployment.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.