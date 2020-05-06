PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland police, responding to recent loud explosions in the central eastside, said they arrested a 69-year-old man Tuesday and found several hundred explosive devices described as “similar to large fireworks.”

Thomas Huskey was charged with three counts each of possession of a destructive device and manufacture of a destructive device, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau received a report of a “very loud explosion.” Police in previous days had been called on similar reports but found nothing.

The investigation led to the arrest of Huskey and a search of his apartment, which revealed the explosives, police said. The Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit collected the devices.

