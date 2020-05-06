Face masks worn to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic are being adopted by Democrats and Republicans at dramatically different rates, recent polling found.

A survey by Civiqs for Daily Kos asked 1,546 adults in the U.S., “Do you wear a face mask when you leave the house?”

Ninety-four percent of Democrats surveyed answered that they wear a mask when they leave their house always or sometimes, and the remaining 6% said they never wear masks in public.

Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they wear a mask always or sometimes, meanwhile, with the remaining 33% of Republicans saying they never wear a mask when outside of their house.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended last month that Americans wear cloth face coverings in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, the contagious disease caused by the coronavirus, since it can be transmitted from person-to-person through droplets expelled by talking, coughing or sneezing.

Among all people surveyed, 44% said they wear a mask whenever they leave the house; 37% said they sometimes wear a mask depending on what they are doing; and 19% said they never wear a mask in public.

The poll was conducted online between May 2 and May 5, Daily Kos reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.