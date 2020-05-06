A key resolution aimed at curbing President Trump’s authority to fight a war with Iran has been signed by both congressional chambers and has formally been sent to the president’s desk.

The resolution, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, passed the Senate in February and the House a month later but did not see enough support to avoid a presidential veto. The measure is now awaiting Mr. Trump’s signature, Mr. Kaine’s spokesperson tweeted Wednesday.

“We can’t risk getting dragged into an unnecessary war, especially in the middle of a global pandemic,” spokeswoman Loully Saney said, quoting Mr. Kaine. “Our bipartisan bill wouldn’t prevent the President from defending against imminent attack, but it ensures that we don’t send our troops into a new war w/o serious deliberation in Congress.”

Calls to pass the legislation came in the wake of the fatal Jan. 3 strike outside Baghdad’s international airport that targeted Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force. Iran responded with missile attacks on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces, with more than 100 American soldiers subsequently treated for traumatic brain injuries.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been ramping up in recent weeks after a handful of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats made threatening approaches to U.S. warships conducting joint operations with Army attack helicopters in international waters last month.

Mr. Trump later said he had authorized the Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass” American ships.

Supporters of the resolution say Mr. Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally lead the country into armed conflict with Tehran and did not properly consult congressional leaders prior to the Soleimani strike.

The president said after the resolution’s approval that if his “hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don’t let it happen!”

Last year, the House and Senate approved a war powers resolution to block U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen’s civil war. Mr. Trump vetoed that measure, and is likely to veto the latest war powers resolution.

