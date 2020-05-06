INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A man was shot to death by Indianapolis police after a vehicle chase that may have been captured on Facebook Live, authorities said Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said officers observed someone driving recklessly on Interstate 65 and began pursuit. After supervisors ordered an end to a pursuit because the vehicle was moving close to 90 miles per hour, it was later spotted by an officer on a city street before being parked.

The officer left his vehicle, which prompted the suspect to run, Bailey said. The suspect was shot during the ensuing confrontation, which involved only the two men.

Bailey said investigators are aware of video showing a man speeding and indications of a shooting that was posted to Facebook, but was not prepared to confirm its authenticity.

Wednesday’s shooting was at least the fourth involving an Indianapolis police officer this year. Two shootings in February did not result in officers or suspects being struck. Officer Breann Leath was fatally shot at the scene of a domestic disturbance last month.

