Democratic senators will lead a rally against Judge Justin R. Walker’s judicial nomination to the D.C. Circuit as soon as Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing ends, regardless of what happens.

After a hearing on Judge Walker’s nomination Wednesday morning, Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island will head straight for a digital rally with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and liberal activists to oppose Judge Walker.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights wrote on its website that the Democratic senators will utilize Facebook Live to lead a rally against Judge Walker with leading activists from such liberal groups as Alliance for Justice, People for the American Way, and Center for Popular Democracy Action.

“On Wednesday, May 6 at 11 AM, advocates for health care, civil rights, and justice will hold a digital rally against the nomination of Justin Walker to the D.C. Circuit,” wrote the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights on its website. “The rally will immediately follow his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

The notice continued, “Walker praised [Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh for having written the ‘roadmap’ to overturn the Affordable Care Act and scorned the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the law as ‘indefensible’ and ‘catastrophic.’ Walker also supports broad executive power, and would be poised to shield [President] Donald Trump from the scrutiny of congressional oversight.”

Judge Walker’s nomination has attracted widespread opposition from Democrats and other political opponents of President Trump. The judge was nominated to the nation’s premier federal appeals court last month, less than a year after he was confirmed as a federal district judge in Kentucky after previously working as a law school professor.

