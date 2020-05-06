House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it would make sense to provide coronavirus testing to returning members of Congress, Capitol Hill staff and reporters, saying it’s critical for public health.

“It’s about public health. If you are going to bring back committees, I would test those members and staff that are in those and also the press,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said on Fox Business Network.

“Because what happens is these members go throughout the country — they’re flying in and out. You do not want to spread it,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently rejected the Trump administration’s offer to provide rapid testing to Capitol Hill.

The U.S. Senate returned to Washington, D.C., this week while House Democrats nixed their plans to return, citing public health concerns.

“If it’s a couple hundred more tests, it’ll make the country safer,” Mr. McCarthy said. “You want to make sure government is still able to run, and I don’t understand why you would not accept those tests just as you’re doing in other places that are essential.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said this week he’s siding with Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. McConnell on the matter.

