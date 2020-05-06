Martin Tolchin, a former top editor for The Hill who helped launch Politico, said he doesn’t want an investigation into the sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, arguing that a win against President Trump in November is more important than vetting the claim.

“I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden,” Mr. Tolchin, a former Washington correspondent for The New York Times, wrote in a letter to the paper’s editor Monday.

“Would he make a great president? Unlikely,” he continued. “Would he make a good president? Good enough. Would he make a better president than the present occupant? Absolutely. I don’t want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance.”

Mr. Tolchin warned that any damaging information that might come out of an investigation could jeopardize the former vice president’s chances of clinching the party’s nomination.

“Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump. Should we really risk the possibility?” he asked.

The Times column to which Mr. Tolchin was responding called on the Democratic National Committee to investigate the allegation by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who accused then-Sen. Biden of pinning her against a wall and digitally penetrating her without her consent in his Senate office in 1993. At least six people have corroborated parts of Ms. Reade’s story since she spoke out in March.

Mr. Biden vehemently denied the claim Friday, addressing it personally for the first time since the allegation was made against him on March 25.

“It is not true. I’m saying it unequivocally — it never happened. It didn’t. It never happened,” he said.

