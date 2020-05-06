Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said the risk of serious coronavirus-related illness remains “fairly low” for young, healthy people amid new reports from New York City on hospitalized children showing signs of a rare but serious condition that could be tied to COVID-19.

“We’re watching it very closely, particularly with regard to potential impacts on children,” Mr. Pence told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“But at this point, what the scientists continue to tell us is that what we thought in the beginning continues to be the case that for younger healthy Americans, the risk of serious illness remains fairly low even for people that contract the coronavirus,” he said.

Mr. Pence said the administration is closely eyeing seniors, long-term care facilities and other vulnerable communities around the country as the U.S. starts to reopen.

“For seniors with serious underlying health conditions or with those within any immunodeficiencies, the threat of serious catastrophic consequences are very real,” he said.

New York City health officials reported this week that 15 children between the ages of 2 and 15 who had been hospitalized in recent weeks had symptoms mirroring those in a serious inflammatory condition known as Kawasaki disease.

No fatalities were reported, but 10 of the 15 patients tested positive for the coronavirus or had antibodies suggesting they might have had it at some point.

Doctors in the United Kingdom have warned that COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, could be tied to Kawasaki disease, an exceedingly rare condition in children.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.