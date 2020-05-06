Discussions continue over Joe Biden’s quest for the White House and his promise to include a woman on the ticket — even as the Democratic presidential hopeful battles accusations of sexual misconduct.

Strategists, meanwhile, are concentrating on his future running mate. A new political action committee simply titled “Committee to Draft Michelle Obama for VP” was launched this week, set to rev up grassroots support for the former first lady and generate much media coverage.

“With a historic battle to reclaim the soul of America looming this November and the peril caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it remains in the best interest of the Democratic Party to nominate a vice-presidential candidate who has the trust of the American people, a vision to lead our nation forward and empathy for the challenges faced by all Americans,” the New York-based organizers advises in an introductory statement.

They are not holding back.

“Michelle Obama’s honorable reputation will stand in stark contrast to the rampant corruption and immorality that pervades President Trump’s administration. If elected, she would usher in a much-needed sense of virtue in Washington, which is gracefully exemplified in her quotation, ‘When they go low, we go high’.”

Mrs. Obama, however, is now a best selling author, a Netflix producer and a high-profile public speaker. Whether she would be interested in the role remains to be seen. Some say there is risk for Mr. Biden as well.

“The downfall for Biden in this potential scenario would be the continue reality of being outshined by his vice president. Michelle Obama is arguably bigger than Joe Biden in terms of her name recognition and global popularity. Biden would be playing second fiddle to yet another Obama even though his name would be at the top of the ticket,” wrote Nate Ashworth, editor in chief of Election Central, a news site.

Mrs. Obama would highlight Mr. Biden’s “weaknesses as a candidate,” and is not likely eager to hit the grueling daily campaign trail or spend another four years in the White House, Mr. Ashworth said.

“It is very likely that Michelle Obama will be stumping for Joe Biden, but will be doing so alongside President Obama, not as Biden’s potential vice president,” the analyst concluded.

