Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Wednesday to “use every tool available” to secure the release of two American citizens that Venezuela claims it detained in a botched mercenary raid on the South American country.

During a press conference at State Department headquarters, Mr. Pompeo echoed earlier assertions by other Trump administration officials that the United States had no “direct involvement” in the raid that went askew Sunday.

He stressed, however, that “any time there are Americans that are detained someplace, we’ll work to get them back.”

“We will start the process of trying to figure a way of — if in fact these are Americans that are there — that we can figure a path forward,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters.

His comments countered Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s allegation that Washington sent mercenaries to oust him in an operation that involved a nighttime beach raid Sunday. Mr. Maduro held up two blue U.S. passports on state television Monday, claiming they came from men detained by Venezuelan security forces during the raid about 20 miles from Caracas.

Former American Green Beret Jordan Goudreau has told The Associated Press he was working with two American men in a mission that was launched Sunday to “liberate” Venezuela.

Mr. Goudrea has said two U.S. veterans were taken into custody in Venezuela. He has identified them as Luke Denman and Aaron Berry, saying they once served with him in Iraq. Eight people reportedly were killed on a beach near the port city of La Guaira during Sunday’s raid.

President Trump said Tuesday that the incident had “nothing to do with our government.” Defense Secretary Mark Esper made a similar statement.

Mr. Pompeo appeared to try and make light of the Venezuela allegations Wednesday.

“There was no U.S. government direct involvement in this operation,” he said, before adding in an apparent quip: “If we’d have been involved, it would have gone differently.”

“As for who bankrolled it, we’re not prepared to share any more information about what we know took place,” the secretary of state said. “We’ll unpack that at an appropriate time and we’ll share that information that makes good sense.”

With regard to the fate of the two American citizens, Mr. Pompeo added: “If the Maduro regime decides to hold them, we’ll use every tool that we have available to try and get them back.”

“It’s our responsibility to do so,” he said.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

