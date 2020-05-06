Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin late Wednesday offered his support for a proposal that would move the Secret Service back to the Department of Treasury.

Mr. Mnuchin said the Secret Service’s role in financial and counterfeiting investigations would align closely with the Treasury’s role to ensure “the integrity and stability of our financial system.”

“This transfer will result in efficiencies that will maximize the Secret Service’s effectiveness and better equip our government to anticipate and counter sophisticated and evolving threats of tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

The top two lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday introduced legislation that would return the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department, it’s original home for more than 140 years.

Founded in 1865, the Secret Service started as part of the Treasury Department because its original mission was to combat counterfeit currency after the Civil War. It was moved to the Department of Homeland Security in 2003 when that agency was created.

The agency’s mission was expanded to protect members of the Executive Branch and their families after the assassination of President McKinley in 1901.

The bipartisan measure was sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican and committee chairman and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat.

“In my opinion, the Treasury is a better fit for the Secret Service as the Secret Service has primary responsibility dealing with currency forgery,” Mr. Graham said in a statement.

Ms. Feinstein said the move will ensure “the Secret Service functions effectively and transparently.”

President Trump proposed in his 2021 budget to bring the Secret Service back to the Treasury.

