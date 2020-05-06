Texas’ governor and attorney general lashed out Wednesday at a state judge who jailed a salon owner for opening her establishment amid the coronavirus crisis, calling it a “political stunt” that sent the wrong message to a mother who just “wanted to feed her children.”

Judge Eric V. Moye in Dallas County ordered Shelley Luther, the salon owner, sent to jail for seven days for defying a previous temporary restraining order.

But Attorney General Ken Paxton said that was far out of proportion for the offense — particularly at a time when Dallas already released about 1,000 people from jail to try to lower COVID-19 risks, and the county’s prosecutor had already said he wouldn’t pursue some crimes.

“A community that released all those people, some of whom committed serious crimes, can certainly stand to release one more — a mother whose only crime was operating a small business in an effort to feed her children,” Mr. Paxton said in a letter to the judge.

Gov. Greg Abbott joined in, calling the judge’s ruling “excessive.”

Mr. Abbott is the one who issued the executive order shuttering businesses such as Ms. Luther’s Salon Du Monde. He said he thought he’d made clear jailing people for violating the orders was “the last available option.”

“Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother,” he said.

Judge Moye last week ordered Ms. Luther to shut down her business, but she defied him and kept her doors open.

The judge said that made her guilty of both civil and criminal contempt of court.

“The defiance of the court’s order was open, flagrant and intentional,” he wrote, arguing that Ms. Luther was given the chance to show contrition but refused his invite.

Mr. Paxton, in a letter to the judge, pointed out that under Mr. Abbott’s updated order, Ms. Luther will be allowed to reopen her salon legally in two days. He said jailing her for seven days — beyond the period when she could reopen within the rules — was senseless.

The attorney general said there was a “disconnect” between jailing the salon owner even as the county sheriff requested fewer people be put behind bars.

